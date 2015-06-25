ATHENS, June 25 The European Central Bank
approved the amount of emergency funding (ELA) Athens requested
for its banks on Thursday, a banking source with direct
knowledge of the decision said, without disclosing what the
amount was.
"The Bank of Greece got approval for the ELA it requested.
If necessary, the ECB Governing Council will convene again in
the next 24 hours," the source said.
Greek banks depend on central bank funds to remain afloat
after heavy deposit withdrawals that reached more than a billion
euros a day at the end of last week.
Outflows have eased in the last days in anticipation of a
deal with lenders, according to bankers.
The ECB has been holding daily meetings on the funding
measures for Greek banks.
Emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank,
which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central
Bank, rose to 77.58 billion euros ($87.1 billion) last month
from 74.37 billion in April, data showed on Tuesday.
The head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann has expressed
serious concern about providing continued emergency funding to
Greek banks in talks with his peers this week, a person familiar
with the discussion said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)