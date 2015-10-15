ATHENS Oct 15 Emergency European Central Bank
funding to Greek lenders fell by 1.6 billion euros in September,
Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday, as capital controls
helped slow deposit outflows.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from
the European Central Bank, fell to 82.4 billion euros at the end
of last month from 83.95 billion euros in August, the data
showed.
Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA), which they receive from the Greek central
bank, since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding
window due to stalled bailout talks between the Greek government
and its lenders.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Renee Maltezou)