ATHENS, July 20 Greece made a 1.54 billion euro
($1.695 billion) payment to the European Central Bank on a
maturing government bond and accrued interest on Wednesday,
tapping cash from a bailout disbursement in June, government
officials said.
"The payment was made, the funds are on their way," one of
the officials told Reuters, declining to be named.
Greece made total payments of 2.64 billion euros, including
the ECB held bond and other maturing government paper held by
other euro zone central banks, the official said.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) disbursed 7.5 billion
euros in bailout funds to Athens in late June after the
successful conclusion of the country's performance review.
The money was part of a 10.3 billion euro second instalment
of Greece's third bailout of up to 86 billion euros, agreed last
August.
(1 US dollar = 0.9099 euro)
