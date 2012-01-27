BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Central Bank
will not take part in a deal to alleviate Greece's debt which
Athens is currently negotiating with private creditors, ECB
board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday.
"As you know, the abbreviation stands for private sector
involvement. The ECB and the euro system are clearly not
private," Asmussen told Reuters.
"It's down to the Greek government now to choose quickly the
parameters of a bond swap in negotiations with private
creditors, so that debt sustainability is guaranteed."
Greece needs to strike a deal with creditors in the next
couple of days to unlock its next aid package of 130 billion
euros in order to avoid a chaotic default.
Asmussen also said he expected a treaty imposing stricter
budget rules, the so-called fiscal compact, to be signed by
European heads of states and government at a summit on Monday.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)