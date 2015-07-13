FRANKFURT, July 13 The European Central Bank is
seen holding Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to
Greek banks when its Governing Council of policy-setters talk by
phone on Monday, people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
Two people said that they did not anticipate an increase
yet, with the Greek government now tasked with passing
legislation to reform in the coming days in return for aid.
"I'm sure that (Bank of Greece Governor) Yannis Stournaras
will ask. But I am also sure that the governors will not
increase ELA," said one of those people.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Balazs Koranyi; editing by Balazs Koranyi)