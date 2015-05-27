Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
ATHENS The European Central Bank kept the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank unchanged at 80.2 billion euros (57 billion pounds), a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
"This leaves an unused liquidity buffer of 3 billion euros," the banking source said. "The reason for not raising the ceiling was that deposit outflows stabilised at very low levels."
The ECB has so far raised the cap in increments.
Athens is scrambling to reach a cash-for-reform deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund as debt repayments loom next month.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.