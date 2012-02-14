PARIS Feb 14 Any profits the European Central Bank makes on its holdings of Greek debt are to be handed over to member states who can use the funds to ease the burden of Greece's debt, ECB executive council member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview.

"Should there be a profit, like all monetary revenues, it is to be distributed to the (member) states," Coeure said in an interview with French daily Liberation published on Tuesday.

"They could use it to contribute to the sustainability of Greek debt," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn)