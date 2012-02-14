BRIEF-Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing
* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent private placement
PARIS Feb 14 Any profits the European Central Bank makes on its holdings of Greek debt are to be handed over to member states who can use the funds to ease the burden of Greece's debt, ECB executive council member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview.
"Should there be a profit, like all monetary revenues, it is to be distributed to the (member) states," Coeure said in an interview with French daily Liberation published on Tuesday.
"They could use it to contribute to the sustainability of Greek debt," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn)
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index fell for the first day in nine on Friday, pulling back from a fresh record high the day before, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy groups.
Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as investors booked profits on financial stocks, which led a record-setting few days on Wall Street, while awaiting clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.