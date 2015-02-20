BRUSSELS Feb 20 The European Central Bank said
there would be no need now for Greece to impose capital controls
following Friday's agreement with its international creditors to
extend its bailout programme.
"Capital controls are out of the question," an ECB source
said.
The source added that the bank's governing council was ready
to reintroduce a waiver for Greek collateral when necessary
steps were taken for the extension of the bailout and the bank
decided that there was a "great likelihood" that Greece would
achieve a "positive conclusion" to its rescue programme.
The ECB stopped accepting Greek government bonds as security
for direct funding from the central bank because the new Greek
government had said it wanted to end the bailout arrangements.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)