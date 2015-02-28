ATHENS Feb 28 Greece called into question on
Saturday a major debt repayment it must make to the European
Central Bank this summer, after acknowledging it faces problems
in meeting its obligations to international creditors.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Athens should
negotiate with the ECB on 6.7 billion euros in Greek government
bonds held by the Frankfurt-based bank that mature in July and
August.
Varoufakis did not say what he hoped to achieve in any
talks, but he accused the ECB of making a mistake in buying the
bonds around the time Greece had to take an EU/IMF bailout in
2010.
"Shouldn't we negotiate this? We will fight it," he said in
an interview with Skai television. "If we had the money we would
pay ... They know we don't have it."
The government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
promised to honour all its debt obligations when it struck a
deal with the euro zone last week that extended Greece's bailout
programme for four months.
But Athens will get no more money until the European
Commission, ECB and International Monetary Fund have approved in
detail its economic plans during the four-month period.
With tax revenue falling far short of target last month and
an economic recovery faltering, the state must repay an IMF loan
of around 1.6 billion euros in March and find 800 million in
interest payments in April. It then needs about 7.5 billion in
July and August to repay the bonds held by the ECB and make
other interest payments.
The ECB bought the bonds on the secondary market under its
Securities Markets Programme (SMP) which aimed to reduce
borrowing costs for troubled southern European governments
during the euro zone debt crisis.
However, Greece was frozen out of international debt
markets, and more than four years later is still unable to fund
itself commercially apart from limited issues of short-term
treasury bills.
Varoufakis, who has staged a media blitz in recent days to
sell the euro zone deal to the Greek people, singled out former
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet for criticism.
"One part of the negotiations will be on what will happen to
these bonds which unfortunately and wrongly Mr Trichet bought,"
he said. "I see it as a mistake - but the ECB did this with the
aim of keeping us in the markets in 2010. They failed."
Varoufakis argued that if the bonds had remained in
investors' hands, their value would have been cut by 90 percent
under a restructuring of Greece's privately held debt in 2012,
reducing the burden on the state.
The ECB bought the bonds at a deep discount and made large
profits because their value rose as the euro zone debt crisis
eased. Under Greece's second bailout deal, these profits were
due to be returned to Athens to help it repay debt.
Athens received a partial payment in 2013 but euro zone
countries are withholding a further 1.9 billion euros pending
the review of Greece's economic plans. Varoufakis wants this
money sent directly to the IMF to meet the March payment.
