FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank's
Governing Council is set to hold a teleconference on Thursday to
discuss extending emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek
banks, a person familiar with the matter said.
The ECB last month cut off Greek banks from its funding
after Athens abandoned its bailout programme, a condition for
access to the ECB funds.
The move forced Greek banks onto ELA from their national
central bank -- a temporary facility that raised the pressure on
euro zone governments to find a political solution to Greece's
financing crunch before the banking sector tips into crisis.
The ECB, which retains the ability to restrict ELA
operations, has raised a cap on the emergency funding in
increments, keeping pressure on Athens to find a political
solution.
