ATHENS May 14 Greece's debt is not viable and
the country's debt repayments to the European Central Bank
should be pushed back, the Greek finance minister said on
Thursday.
"Over July-August the finance ministry will have to borrow
6.7 billion euros from our partners in one way or the other to
repay bonds from the SMP programme," Yanis Varoufakis told a
conference in Athens, referring to bonds bought by the ECB under
the Securities Market Programme over 2010-2011.
"About 27 billion euros of those bonds are still left, which
should be repaid in the next months or years. These bonds should
be pushed back to the distant future. This is clear."
Varoufakis, an economics professor and blogger who has riled
European policymakers with his sharp anti-austerity talk, has
been sidelined in negotiations with EU and IMF lenders but
remains involved in the talks.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)