By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS May 27 The European Central Bank on
Wednesday left the ceiling on emergency funding for Greek banks
unchanged for the first time since February, maintaining
pressure on Athens and its creditors to reach an aid-for-reforms
deal.
The move came as deposit outflows spiked again in the past
week over fears Greece may default on a loan repayment to the
International Monetary Fund next month and worries over
potential capital controls, bankers told Reuters.
A senior banker and a government official said liquidity
conditions did not require raising the ceiling of the so-called
ELA funding from 80.2 billion euros.
"The ECB will not be the one to unplug the respirator. It
knows the tolerance and the buffers of the banking system and
closely monitors the situation," a senior banker said, declining
to be named.
"It will lend support to any liquidity imbalance problem
that emerges in the system, but will not provide comfort to the
Greek state to play with its money via the ELA," the banker
added.
Greek banks have survived on the emergency liquidity
assistance since largely losing access to capital markets and
the ECB's less costly main funding window. The started tapping
ELA in February.
A banking source said the ceiling was left unchanged because
deposit outflows had slowed to low levels, leaving a sufficient
liquidity cushion untapped.
"This leaves an unused liquidity buffer of 3 billion euros,"
the banking source said. "The reason for not raising the ceiling
was that deposit outflows stabilised at very low levels."
"An increase was not requested since the 80.2 billion euro
ceiling is considered adequate following the stabilisation of
deposit outflows," a Greek government official added.
While the ECB has been accommodating their liquidity needs,
raising the ELA cap in increments, there has been opposition
from within the bank to doing so each week on concerns it helps
finance the Greek government.
The ECB declined to comment.
Greek bankers told Reuters deposit outflows accelerated over
the past week as the protracted talks on worries of a debt
default and capital controls.
Three bankers said outflows picked up in April to about 5
billion euros ($5.44 billion) from 1.91 billion euros in March,
Official data on April deposits will be released by the Bank of
Greece on Friday.
While the ECB has been propping up the banking system with
incremental hikes in ELA each week, criticism of its stance has
grown among the central bankers in its Governing Council.
The head of Germany's Bundesbank criticised the ECB earlier
this month, saying emergency funding for Greek banks broke the
taboo of financing governments and it was not up to central
banks to decide who was or wasn't in the euro zone.
Hawks on the Governing Council have also pushed for raising
the haircut - or valuation discount - on the collateral Greek
lenders submit to draw ELA funding but there was no decision
taken at Wednesday's teleconference, the banking source said.
Increasing the haircut would effectively reduce the value of
security that Greek banks can offer and consequently the amount
of ELA they can draw down.
"The ECB is not raising the haircut as this could
potentially create collateral-adequacy problems for Greek banks.
It is indirectly pressing for the main objective - a reforms
deal with creditors," the senior banker said.
Beaten down bank shares were gaining more than 5
percent on Wednesday, with bankers saying the market was
discounting a deal would soon be concluded.
A potential default by Athens on IMF loan repayments next
month could be a trigger for the ECB to raise the haircut as it
would signal a deterioration in creditworthiness.
(1 dollar = 0.9155 euro)
