ATHENS, June 2 The European Central Bank raised
the cap on emergency liquidity assistance Greek banks can draw
from the country's central bank by 500 million euros, taking the
ceiling to 80.7 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure
on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic
reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid. Last week, it
kept the cap unchanged.
"There is an unused liquidity buffer of about 3 billion
euros," the source said.
The source said the issue of haircuts - the size of the
discount applied to the nominal value of the ELA collateral -
was discussed but a decision was postponed.
Hawks on the Governing Council have pushed for raising the
haircut which would effectively reduce the value of security
that Greek banks can offer and consequently the amount of ELA
they can draw down.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina
Tagaris)