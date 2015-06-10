ATHENS, June 10 The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 2.3 billion euros, taking the ceiling to 83.0 billion euros, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout aid, needed to avert bankruptcy.

Last week, it raised the cap by 500 million euros.

"There is an unused liquidity buffer of about 3 billion euros," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Karolina Tagaris and David Stamp)