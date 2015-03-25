ATHENS, March 25 The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank to above 71 billion euros from 69.8 billion previously, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The ELA ceiling was increased to slightly above 71 billion euros," the source said.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, small steps that keep pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)