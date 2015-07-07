FRANKFURT, July 7 The European Central Bank cannot provide emergency funding to banks on "overly generous" terms or against insufficient collateral, it said in a document on Tuesday, spelling out strict terms for banks in Greece and elsewhere to obtain emergency funding.

The ECB, which has been providing Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, on Monday raised the discount on the collateral Greece need to put up in return for the cash, keeping pressure on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of a meeting with other euro zone leaders. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)