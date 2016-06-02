VIENNA, June 2 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank had not taken a decision on whether to grant Greece access to cheap money.

He said it would be discussed after it was ascertained whether Athens had adopted agreed "prior actions".

Greece is seeking a 'waiver' allowing the ECB to accept Greek government debt as collateral for central bank cash even if it does not have an investment-grade credit rating.

Greece and its lenders wrapped up the bulk of reforms needed to get bailout cash last week, but left some loose ends which must be tied up before Athens gets 10.3 billion euros ($11.48 billion) of sub-tranches by September.

Greek banks lost access to the ECB's main refinancing operations last year when Athens refused to meet its bailout commitments, exacerbating its debt crisis and almost pushing the country out of the euro zone.

Since then, the lenders have relied on the ECB's Emergency Liqudity Assistance, where the average interest rate charged is estimated to be around 100 to 150 basis points above the ECB's benchmark interest rate. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Ralph Boulton)