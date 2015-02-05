FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
PARIS Feb 5 The European Central Bank is transparent on its rules and simply applied them when it ended on Wednesday its waiver on credit requirements for Greek bonds, the ECB's chief economist said in an interview published by French daily Les Echos on Thursday.
"The conditions of access to liquidity from the European Central Bank are clear," Peter Praet said when asked about Wednesday's decision. "If the conditions are not met anymore, the ECB must draw the consequences."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.