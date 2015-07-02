MILAN, July 2 Greeks must decide if they want to
remain in the euro when they vote in a crucial referendum on
Sunday, European Central Bank governing council member Josef
Bonnici said on Thursday.
In the referendum, Greeks will say whether they are in
favour of a cash-for-reforms proposal from Athens' international
creditors which the government has called a humiliation and is
urging voters to reject.
"The question of the referendum is whether they want to be
with the euro," Bonnici, who is head of the Maltese central
bank, told reporters at an event in Milan.
Asked if the ECB would stop supplying emergency liquidity to
Greek banks if the 'no' vote wins, he replied: "Let's wait and
see what the result is."
