PARIS, June 24 Greece's debt situation is at this juncture up to governments to resolve rather than the European Central Bank, whose role is now limited to supporting the country's banks, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

"It's in the hands of the politicians now, we follow with great interest what is happening," Knot, who is also head of the Dutch central bank, told journalists at an OECD conference in Paris.

"We make sure that we keep the Greek banks functioning, which is our role," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)