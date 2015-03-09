BRUSSELS, March 9 Since a deal to extend
Greece's bailout programme last month, deposit levels in Greek
banks appear to have been stabilising, with some days of net
inflows as well as some of net outflows, an ECB source said on
Monday.
The source said the European Central Bank had not changed
its view that it would not raise the ceiling it sets on Greek
T-bill issuance if it took the view that this amounted to
"monetary financing" because the bills were being bought by
Greek banks benefiting from liquidity support from the central
bank.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop;
@macdonaldrtr)