(Adds detail)
BRUSSELS, March 9 Since a deal to extend
Greece's bailout programme last month, deposit levels in Greek
banks appear to have been stabilising, with some days of net
inflows as well as some of net outflows, an ECB source said on
Monday.
He said there was "volatility in deposits, both ways" and so
the European Central Bank was monitoring the situation closely.
But he added: "If anything, we have seen some stabilisation in
the last two weeks."
The ECB continued to support Greek banks' liquidity, he
noted, saying that the current level of funding, at over 100
billion euros, compared with some 45 billion in November.
The source said the ECB had not changed its view that it
would not raise the ceiling on Greek T-bill issuance as this
would amount to "monetary financing" of the state - Greek banks
could use the central bank funding to buy government paper.
However, he added, if Athens paid market rates to place its
paper with, say, a syndicate of international banks, that could
be a different matter, not constituting monetary financing.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)