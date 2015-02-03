FRANKFURT Feb 3 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has a meeting at the European Central Bank on Wednesday, an ECB spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman did not say who Varoufakis would meet.

The meeting is unrelated to a parallel meeting of the ECB's Governing Council.

Varoufakis is visiting Rome on Tuesday as part of a drive to build support for a new agreement on Greece's debt.

