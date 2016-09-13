ATHENS, Sept 13 The European Central Bank does not support a lower fiscal target for Greece after 2018, an ECB official said on Tuesday commenting on remarks made by a Greek central bank official to reporters earlier in the day.

"It is not correct to say that the ECB supports a lower fiscal target for Greece after 2018," the ECB official said.

"There first needs to be a discussion among the four institutions and the Eurogroup within the framework of the Eurogroup statement of 24/5. What is important for the ECB now is that Greece delivers on its commitments under the programme." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)