ATHENS, Sept 13 The European Central Bank does
not support a lower fiscal target for Greece after 2018, an ECB
official said on Tuesday commenting on remarks made by a Greek
central bank official to reporters earlier in the day.
"It is not correct to say that the ECB supports a lower
fiscal target for Greece after 2018," the ECB official
said.
"There first needs to be a discussion among the four
institutions and the Eurogroup within the framework of the
Eurogroup statement of 24/5. What is important for the ECB now
is that Greece delivers on its commitments under the programme."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)