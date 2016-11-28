ATHENS Nov 28 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Monday that if primary surplus targets beyond
2018 were lowered to 2.5 percent of GDP from 3.5 percent now,
Athens would be able to cut taxes in an effort to boost economic
competitiveness.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said a week ago
that Greece's problem is not its debt but competitiveness.
"Some countries say that Greece's biggest issue is not its
debt but competitiveness," Tsakalotos told a news conference.
"My proposal is the following. Let's agree to lower the
primary budget surplus targets to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent.
The Greek government would commit that the full one percentage
point difference will be allocated to tax relief for
medium-sized companies ... to boost competitiveness," he said.
Tsakalotos, who is leading negotiations with the country's
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders, said
that concluding the country's second bailout review was crucial
for Greece's economic recovery.
"Without concluding the second review there will not be a
solution on debt and without this solution we won't be able to
be included in quantitative easing," he said.
"Without quantitative easing we won't be able to tap markets
in late 2017, early 2018."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)