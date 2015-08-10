ATHENS Aug 10 Greece and its international creditors have set a budget surplus target before interest payments of 0 percent this year and expect the economy to shrink between 2.1 and 2.3 percent, a Greek government official told Reuters on Monday.

"The primary surplus target for this year will be zero, and the estimate for recession is between 2.1 and 2.3 percent for 2015, if nothing changes until the (bailout) deal is concluded," the Greek official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greece and representatives of EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund were on Monday discussing the final details of a bailout of up to 86 billion euros designed to keep the indebted country afloat and assure its position in the euro zone. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)