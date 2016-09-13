ATHENS, Sept 13 Greece expects a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent for this year, a central bank official said on Tuesday, adding that the European Central Bank backs Greece's efforts to lower primary surplus targets below 3.5 percent of GDP after 2018.

"The ECB is 100 percent with us ... but it's up to the Eurogroup to decide," the official told reporters, declining to be named.

The Greek economy is seen growing by 2.5 percent in 2017, lower than the 2.7 percent projected by the country's European and International Monetary Fund lenders, the official said after meeting with representatives of the country's lenders who are in Athens for talks.

"For 2017 we are expecting growth of 2.5 percent mainly from foreign investment, provided privatizations move ahead as planned," the official said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)