ATHENS Oct 21 Greece's economy did not suffer
as much as feared from the imposition of capital controls, its
Finance Minister said on Wednesday, saying the country still had
plenty of untapped growth potential.
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told lawmakers the
fallout from capital restrictions imposed in June was milder
than expected, and would manifest in the third and fourth
quarters of 2015.
"We are (also) on a better course than I had expected on
bank recapitalisation. I am more optimistic today than what I
was a month ago," he said.
He said a bill governing the recapitalisation of the
country's four main banks would be submitted to parliament
'soon'.
