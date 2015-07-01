BRUSSELS, July 1 Greece's default on its
International Monetary Fund loans does not affect the euro zone
bailout fund's capacity to repay its bondholders, the fund said
on Wednesday.
"The Greek non-payment has no influence on the EFSF's
capacity to repay its bondholders. Investors know that EFSF
bonds benefit from a very strong guarantee structure," the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) said.
"The EFSF also takes note of the fact that the IMF received
a request yesterday from the Greek authorities for an extension
of Greece's repayment obligation that fell due yesterday," it
said.
The EFSF added an IMF default could "constitute an event of
default for certain EFSF loans" but it was still analysing the
situation.
Incorporated in June 2010, the EFSF issues bonds to provide
loans to countries in financial difficulties, but from July 2013
was replaced by the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), also based in Luxembourg.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)