NEW YORK, July 13 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that
investors should brace for a "messy" implementation of Greece's
debt deal.
"We should welcome and be relieved in relative terms, but
markets should be prepared for...an uncertain and messy
implementation process," El-Erian told cable television network
CNBC.
Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for
agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros bailout to keep the
near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)