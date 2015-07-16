UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, July 16 Greek banks will be allowed to draw down more emergency funding, the European Central Bank decided on Thursday, increasing it by 900 million euros for one week.
At a news conference, ECB President Mario Draghi said the conditions had been restored for more Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) after a bailout plan was agreed between Athens and the euro zone.
"Things have changed now. We had a series of news with the approval of the bridge financing package, with the votes, various votes in various parliaments, which have now restored the conditions for a raise in ELA," he said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February