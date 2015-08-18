Global watchdog asks banks to speak up over global rules
LONDON, April 6 Banks should speak up about the benefits of international financial standards if they want to maintain a level playing field, a global regulatory official said on Thursday.
ATHENS Aug 18 The European Central Bank lowered on Tuesday the ceiling for emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek lenders can get from the Greek central bank to 89.7 billion euros from 91 billion euros, a banking source said.
"The ELA cap was lowered, in line with a request by the Bank of Greece, due to improving liquidity conditions," the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Greek banks have relied on emergency funding in recent months after a wave of deposit outflows. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
LONDON, April 6 Banks should speak up about the benefits of international financial standards if they want to maintain a level playing field, a global regulatory official said on Thursday.
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)