ATHENS Nov 2 Greek top administrative court has
annuled a government decision which suspended Canadian Eldorado
Gold's mining operations in northern Greece, court
officials said on Monday.
Eldorado had appealed to Greece's top court to overturn a
ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area of
northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a test of the leftist
government's approach to foreign investment.
"The court ruled that the reasons cited by the energy
ministry to suspend Eldorado's licence - of failing to carry out
laboratory safety tests in Greece - was not sufficient to revoke
its permit," a court official said.
The decision is final and comes after a temporary ruling
last month which allowed Eldorado Gold to resume mining.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)