ATHENS, Sept 21 Negotiations over Greece's debt will top the agenda for Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tsipras from Monday as he prepares for a return to office following a surprisingly easy national election win, a senior source from his Syriza party said.

"We will continue negotiations in the coming period, with the debt issue being the first and most important battle," the source said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)