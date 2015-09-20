US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
ATHENS, Sept 20 Conservative New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis conceded defeat on Sunday in Greece's national election to his leftist rival, Syriza's Alexis Tsipras.
Meimarakis said the priority for the country was to form a government.
"The electoral result appears to be concluding with Syriza and Mr Tspiras in the lead," Meimarakis told journalists.
"I congratulate him and urge him to create the government which is needed and come to parliament." (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 28 The dollar steadied on Tuesday after its worst week since U.S. President Donald Trump’s election in November, promises of more rises in Federal Reserve interest rates this year helping it recover from multi-month lows in still shaky global markets.