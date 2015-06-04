ATHENS, June 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Thursday he saw "no reason whatsoever" for
Greece to go to early elections, playing down growing
speculation the government was considering such a move.
"The people have given our government a clear mandate,"
Varoufakis told Greek radio when asked about the prospect of
snap polls.
Senior lawmakers from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's ruling
Syriza party have said Greece would consider early elections if
the government was forced to accept a cash-for-reforms deal
which goes against its pledge to end austerity.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas;
Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)