ATHENS, June 15 Greece is committed to reaching a deal with its creditors despite a breakdown in negotiations and is not considering alternative scenarios like snap elections or a referendum, the government spokesman said on Monday.

"The Greek government has only one plan and that is to reach a deal," Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Matthias Williams)