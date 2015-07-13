ATHENS, July 13 The bailout offer being put to
Greece is unviable and will require the support of opposition
lawmakers or a national unity government to implement, Labour
Minister Panos Skourletis said on Monday, adding there would be
a snap election this year.
Skourletis also said those lawmakers who had vetoed the
terms of bailout discussions should resign.
Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that
Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they
will open talks on a financial rescue.
"In different circumstances, if there was normality, if
there were no capital controls and a banking problem, I would
immediately say that we should go to elections," Skourletis
said.
"The measures of the forthcoming deal plan are not viable,"
he said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias
Williams)