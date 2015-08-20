UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 20 Greece is likely to hold early elections on Sept. 20, a Greek government official told reporters on Thursday.
"The aim is to hold elections on Sept. 20," a government source said after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met senior party officials and ministers to discuss the government's next move.
Tsipras had been expected to seek early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party and seal support to implement a tough bailout programme. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February