* Tsipras seeks longer repayment, lower interest
* Makes no mention of debt write-off promise
* Praises finance minister, scorns Varoufakis
* Elections likely to be on Sept. 20, official says
* Judge set to be caretaker PM, first woman in post
(Recasts with Tsipras comments)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Aug 26 Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras signalled on Wednesday he would accept an easing of
Greece's huge debt burden if he wins elections expected next
month without any of the write-offs he has long demanded.
Tsipras, who hopes to return to power with an absolute
majority, told Alpha TV that he favoured longer repayment
periods and lower interest rates on the debt, now that Greece
has secured a new 86 billion euro ($98 billion) bailout.
But in the interview, he made no mention of writing off any
debt - a campaign promise when he was elected in January that
Germany, the biggest contributor to Greece's three bailouts
since 2010, opposes.
With his radical left Syriza party split over the latest
bailout, Tsipras heaped praise on his finance minister, Euclid
Tsakalotos, and rejected the possibility that his ally may not
even run in the election.
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos is expected to call the
election on Friday, probably for Sept. 20, an official at the
presidency told Reuters. This follows Tsipras's resignation last
week when he lost his parliamentary majority due to a rebellion
in Syriza ranks over the bailout's demands.
With Greece facing financial collapse and an exit from the
euro zone, Tsipras caved in to the zone and IMF earlier this
month by accepting their demands for yet more austerity and
painful economic reforms - the very policies he had promised to
reverse when he won power.
Tsipras has long argued Greece cannot repay all its debt and
needs part of it cancelled to return to long-term economic
growth after a depression, a view shared by many mainstream
economists and possibly even the International Monetary Fund.
But on Wednesday he appeared to change tack on debt
write-offs, raising only the scenario of "an elongation of
maturities and a lowering of the interest rates".
"We will have what economists call fiscal space to repay the
debt. This would be the first step for us to return to the
markets and regain their trust, if of course simultaneously we
have managed to return to positive rates of growth," he said.
While Syriza wants an outright majority - something it
narrowly missed in January - the strength of its support is
unclear due to a lack of surveys by leading pollsters in the
past month when much has changed. Last week, 25 out of Syriza's
149 lawmakers walked out to form a new anti-bailout party.
FINANCE MINISTER "WILL RUN"
The defection has done nothing to heal the rift in Syriza.
Many of the 43 lawmakers who refused to back the bailout in
parliament remain in the party, at least for the time being.
But more seriously, there are also misgivings among members
of Syriza's mainstream "53+" faction, including lawmakers who
reluctantly backed the bailout for the sake of the party and the
nation.
These include Tsakalotos, the British-educated economist who
clinched the deal, and former government spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis, members of the faction said. "Neither Tsakalotos
nor Sakellaridis have yet made clear whether they will run in
the upcoming election," a member of the faction told Reuters.
Tsipras signalled he had won them over, saying both would
run for Syriza. "Euclid Tsakalotos has done a marvellous job and
it's true that if he wasn't for him, we wouldn't have achieved a
deal," he said.
This warmth contrasted to the scorn he poured on his
previous finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, who became a cult
figure among anti-austerity campaigners across Europe for
attacking the euro zone establishment.
Tsipras recalled one session of particularly tough
negotiations in June - just before he closed Greek banks for
three weeks to save them from collapse - with IMF chief
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank head Mario Draghi and
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
"Varoufakis was talking but nobody paid any attention to
him. They had switched off, they didn't listen to what he was
saying," said Tsipras. "He had lost his credibility."
Tsakalotos has won the trust of his fellow euro zone finance
ministers despite his left-wing views. But he has yet to confirm
his candidacy in the election.
Under the Greek political system, Tsakalotos could still
serve in a future government even if he is not a member of
parliament. But if he failed to run for Syriza, this would be a
blow to Tsipras who needs the "53+" faction if he is to hold the
party together, win the election and implement the bailout
programme.
President Pavlopoulos has asked a conservative and the
leader of the new anti-bailout party to try to form a new
government but the former has already failed and the latter is
due to give up formally on Thursday.
The official at the presidency stressed that the timetable
could still change, but Pavlopoulos intended to appoint a
caretaker premier, Supreme Court judge Vassiliki Thanou, on
Friday and call the election. Thanou would become Greece's first
female prime minister, but only until a new government is
formed.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Greg
Roumeliotis; writing by David Stamp; editing by Gareth Jones and
Philippa Fletcher)