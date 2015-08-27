ATHENS Aug 27 Greece's far-left leader on
Thursday formally gave up a bid to form a coalition government,
allowing the country's president to finally set a date for early
elections after a week of fruitless political wrangling.
After using up all three days allowed, Popular Unity leader
Panagiotis Lafazanis returned a mandate to form a government
given to him as head of the third-largest bloc in parliament
after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned last week.
"I think we can go to elections in keeping with the spirit
of the constitution," Lafazanis told Greek President Prokopis
Pavlopoulos in a meeting at the president's office.
The president is now expected to make one final attempt to
check with party leaders on the odds of forming a coalition
before installing a caretaker government to take the country to
elections as early as Sept. 20. The announcement on the election
is expected later on Thursday or Friday.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Deepa Babington)