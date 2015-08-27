* Popular Unity relinquishes mandate to form government
* Election date to be officially announced Friday
* Tsipras says won't cooperate with main opposition parties
(Updates with swearing in and handover ceremony)
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Aug 27 Greece's top Supreme Court judge
was sworn in as caretaker prime minister on Thursday to lead the
country to elections next month, ending a week of political
deadlock after leftist leader Alexis Tsipras resigned.
Vassiliki Thanou, an opponent of austerity who has argued
against wage cuts for judges and court officials, and her new
interim government will remain in place at least until
parliamentary elections are held, expected to be on Sept. 20.
"I'm especially happy because I'm receiving the first woman
prime minister in the history of the Greek democracy, and this
is an important step," Tsipras told Thanou at a handover
ceremony at the prime ministerial mansion.
Her appointment ends a week of fruitless negotiations as top
opposition party leaders took turns at trying to form a
government, exercising a constitutional right that takes effect
if a prime minister resigns within a year of being elected.
The process dragged on for a week as the main conservative
opposition and then the far-left Popular Unity party both used
their allotted three days in full despite having no chance of
success, hoping to delay the election.
The conservatives said everything had to be done to avoid a
new round of elections that Greece did not need. The country has
to implement a new round of austerity measures and reforms
agreed with its creditors as part of its 86 billion-euro
bailout, and also deal with an unprecedented inflow of migrants.
"The caretaker government's duties are mainly holding the
elections in a fair and smooth fashion. Given the circumstances,
however, I believe this government will be called upon to tackle
critical issues such as, for example, the immigration issue,
and, maybe, some others," Thanou told Tsipras at the handover
ceremony.
The names of Thanou's ministers will be officially announced
on Friday. Greek media said the role of interim finance minister
would go to George Chouliarakis, a senior official in Greece's
debt negotiating team.
Popular Unity leader Panagiotis Lafazanis - whose rebel
far-left faction broke away from Tsipras's Syriza party last
week, taking a sixth of its lawmakers with him - used his three
days to air his anti-bailout message before handing back the
mandate on Thursday.
Tsipras remains hugely popular in Greece despite making a
U-turn to accept the bailout programme, and opposition parties
feel a longer campaign period offers a better chance of denting
his popularity as austerity cuts start kicking in.
NO COOPERATION
Syriza is expected to once again emerge as the biggest party
in parliament when the snap election is held. But Tsipras is not
expected to secure an absolute majority, forcing him to find a
coalition partner, failing which a second round of elections
could be held.
In an interview with Alpha TV on Wednesday, Tsipras stood by
previous comments that his party would not cooperate with New
Democracy and the Socialist PASOK, which took turns ruling
Greece for decades before Syriza swept to power this year.
He also ruled out a tie-up with the new, centrist and
strongly pro-euro To Potami party, effectively making his
current coalition partner - the right-wing Independent Greeks -
his only potential ally.
"Our differences are very significant," Tsipras said. "I
believe all these three parties express the old party system.
Certainly, I will not be the prime minister."
The comments prompted criticism from opposition figures on
Thursday, who accused Tsipras of blackmailing voters with the
dilemma of either choosing him or facing a political deadlock.
"Yesterday Mr. Tsipras made a huge provocation, saying to
citizens whatever you vote I will not cooperate," Stavros
Theodorakis, leader of To Potami, told Mega TV.
"In other words what? Elections again in October, if the
Independent Greeks do not make it to parliament?"
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by Deepa
Babington; Editing by Andrew Roche)