* Greece heads towards tight election
* No party expected to get clear majority in parliament
* New government will have to steer Greece through new EU
bailout
By Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Sept 18 Former prime minister Alexis
Tsipras on Friday brushed off opinion polls suggesting his
leftist Syriza party might lose to its conservative rival in
Greece's election, saying he had a large group of supporters not
reflected by pollsters.
Ahead of Sunday's vote, polls show the two main parties neck
and neck, with some pointing to a victory for the conservative
New Democracy party led by Vangelis Meimarakis. Neither is
likely to secure the roughly 38 percent vote share needed for a
majority in the 300-seat parliament, however, meaning a
coalition is a near certainty.
"There is a voting body that is below the radar, it is not
being traced," Tsipras told Greece's ANT 1 television on the
last day of formal campaigning.
The former prime minister is to stage a final rally later on
Friday, flanked by leading lights from Europe's anti-austerity
left, including Pablo Iglesias, head of Spain's Podemos party,
and Gregor Gysi, a German lawmaker for Die Linke, successor
party to East Germany's old communists.
Five opinion polls on Thursday and Friday underlined the
tightness of Greece's election campaign, offering different
outcomes but showing Syriza and New Democracy within spitting
distance of each other and pointing to no outright winner.
A coalition is almost certain to be needed, with the
socialist PASOK party and centrist To Potami the likely suitors.
The result is seen as crucial beyond Greece, which found
itself almost ejected from the euro zone earlier this year.
The winner of Sunday's vote will need to oversee deep
economic reforms required for an 86 billion euro bailout
brokered in August, a recapitalisation of the country's banks,
and the unwinding of capital controls imposed this year to
prevent an implosion of the financial system.
Most parties in the election -- including Syriza and New
Democracy -- are committed to the bailout, albeit with different
emphases on such things as labour reform. Polls give all the
relatively pro-bailout parties combined support of around 65 to
70 percent of the vote.
But there may be some concerns if Greece cannot form a
stable government quickly.
ALL TIED UP
Of the five polls published on Thursday and Friday, two put
Syriza ahead, two had New Democracy ahead, and one was a tie.
Given that Greece's compliance with the bailout programme is
at issue, many at European Union headquarters in Brussels and in
other European capitals would like to see a broad coalition
emerge from the election.
But Syriza, forced to concede the bailout in August with the
threat of a disorderly exit from the euro zone looming, has
ruled out any pact with New Democracy, which it regards as part
of an old guard partly responsible for Greece's economic woes.
The two parties also disagree on pivotal matters such as freeing
up the labour market, collective bargaining and immigration.
Tspiras pointed to what he sees as Syriza's success in
getting the EU to consider ways of easing Greece's debt burden.
"We fought the battle until the end and won ground for the
country ... because there will be a negotiation for debt
reduction," he said.
EU sources have told Reuters that euro zone governments,
Greece's biggest creditors, are ready to cap the country's debt
servicing costs at 15 percent of GDP annually over the long-term
as part of the promised debt relief to help the economy grow.
Former prime minister George Papandreou, who headed PASOK,
told Reuters Television that something needed to be done to ease
Greece's debt burden.
"I think we need to find ideas which will alleviate the
burden of the debt so we can breathe and get the economy
moving," he said. "The debt is partly our responsibility, but
it's partly the mistaken policies of (international lenders) in
thinking that very soon we would have growth."
New Democracy, meanwhile, has been keen to highlight
perceived credibility issues under Syriza, which swept to power
in January on the promise of ridding the country of bailouts,
only to agree to stringent new austerity terms six months later.
"The question is clear. Should we listen to false promises
and wishful thinking, or move forward responsibly and with a
national plan?" Meimarakis told cheering supporters in a central
Athens square.
(Writing by Michele Kambas and Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by
Catherine Evans)