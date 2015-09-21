ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek equities lost ground on
Monday after the leftist Syriza party's election victory, with
yields on government paper edged lower.
Investor focus turned from the election to the formation of
the new cabinet and the implementation of the country's third
bailout.
The Athens bourse's benchmark share index was 0.89
percent lower at 07:39 GMT, with bank shares
underperforming, down 2.24 percent.
The yield on 10-year Greek government bonds
was down one basis point to 8.25 percent.
"The market had pretty much discounted a Syriza win and
there is some profit taking, but prices are attractive," said
fund manager Costis Morianos, head of Athens-based Asset Wise
Capital Management.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)