UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, Sept 14 A Greek opinion poll showed support for the leftist Syriza party and the conservative New Democracy drawing at 31.6 percent each on Monday, less than a week before a snap election.
The poll by Metron Analysis for ANT1 TV showed the far-right Golden Dawn party ranked third, followed by the Communist KKE party and the centrist To Potami.
The result incorporates the vote intention of undecided voters. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February