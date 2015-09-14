ATHENS, Sept 14 A Greek opinion poll showed support for the leftist Syriza party and the conservative New Democracy drawing at 31.6 percent each on Monday, less than a week before a snap election.

The poll by Metron Analysis for ANT1 TV showed the far-right Golden Dawn party ranked third, followed by the Communist KKE party and the centrist To Potami.

The result incorporates the vote intention of undecided voters. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)