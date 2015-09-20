US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
ATHENS, Sept 20 The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras has won 35.3 percent of the vote in Sunday's Greek national election based on 25 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said on its website.
Conservative New Democracy is on 28.1 percent, the ministry said.
That share would give Syriza 144 seats in the 300-seat parliament and New Democracy 75.
Based on the same vote count, the turnout was 54.4 percent. Turnout in the January election won by Tsipras was 63.6 percent.
(reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 28 The dollar steadied on Tuesday after its worst week since U.S. President Donald Trump’s election in November, promises of more rises in Federal Reserve interest rates this year helping it recover from multi-month lows in still shaky global markets.