ATHENS, Sept 20 The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras has won 35.54 percent of the vote in Sunday's Greek national election based on 50 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

Conservative New Democracy is on 28.07 percent, the ministry said.

That share would give Syriza 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament and New Democracy 75.

Based on the same vote count, the turnout was 55.4 percent. Turnout in the January election won by Tsipras was 63.6 percent.

