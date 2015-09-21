ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek Prime Minister-elect
Alexis Tsipras has reaffirmed his dominance on the political
landscape, but now faces the daunting task of building consensus
in a fractious society traumatised by years of austerity, local
media said on Monday.
On the morning after Tsipras stormed to victory in snap
parliamentary elections, Monday editions of Greek newspapers
said Tsipras was given a 'second chance' to see through reforms
and take ownership of a multi-billion euro bailout with lenders.
Bagging 35.5 percent of the vote, Syriza, which was
catapulted to prominence in the aftermath of Greece's crippling
economic crisis post-2010, has proven it is not a passing fancy
of Greeks in a knee-jerk reaction to years of hardship, they
said.
He has to steer the country through reforms demanded in the
bailout, the recapitalisation of banks, an economic recession
and a potentially explosive migrant crisis, the centre-left Ta
Nea newspaper said in an editorial.
"That would be to succeed in a field where he has not
distinguished himself so far, that of governance," it said.
In his victory speech on Sunday evening, Tsipras avoided
reference to the bailout, but Syriza has repeatedly said it will
meet its side of the deal with lenders.
Pension and labour reforms, the bank recapitalisation, debt
relief and the operation of a new privatisation fund are
priorities in the immediate future and the bailout accord should
be swiftly implemented, the conservative Kathimerini daily said.
"Lets hope that this time the tragic mistakes of the past
seven months are avoided, and the new government acts with more
prudence, seeking the best possible consensus," it said in a
front-page leader comment.
A new Syriza administration needs to implement a 'difficult
deal' with lenders, the pro-Syriza Avgi newspaper said. But it
also meant that a Syriza government could dismantle an old
establishment riddled with corruption.
