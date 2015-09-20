By Jeremy Gaunt
| ATHENS, Sept 20
ATHENS, Sept 20 Two fiery
supporters-turned-opponents of Greece's leftist Syriza party
rounded on its leader Alexis Tsipras on Sunday, implicitly
accusing him of capitulating to mainstream European interests
and of betraying the Greek people.
Yanis Varoufakis, who as finance minister infuriated
Greece's international creditors by refusing to go along with
their demands for austerity in return for cash, said the general
election being held on Sunday was "to nullify" the wishes of
Greeks.
Zoe Konstantopoulou, the firebrand former parliament speaker
who sought to delay a vote on accepting a new bailout, said
voters would punish those who had ignored their wishes.
Greeks voted overwhelming in a referendum in July against
accepting a European Union and International Monetary Fund cash
for reforms plan, only for then-prime minister Tsipras to accept
a more stringent one in order to keep Greece in the euro zone.
"The people will thwart the plans of those who want to push
them into a corner and impose bailouts against their will,"
Konstantopoulou said as she voted. "The new generations know who
betrayed them and will take initiatives to restore democracy in
our land."
Varoufakis said in a statement to The Press Project, a Greek
website, that Sunday's elections served two purposes.
"First to nullify the brave 'No' which 62 percent of the
Greek population (under media fear-mongering and closed
banks-capital controls) said to dead end, humiliating and
irrational bailout programs and memoranda," he said.
"Second, the 'legalization' of the capitulation that
followed the signing of the dead end, humiliating and irrational
3rd (bailout) memorandum."
Tsipras was in what was expected to be a close election
fight with the conservative New Democracy party.
During the tense and ultimately failed negotiations against
creditor-imposed austerity, the Varoufakis and Konstantopoulou
were vehemently opposed to compromises with the EU/IMF that
involved further economic sacrifices by Greeks.
Varoufakis, in particular, became something of an
international celebrity, given his fluent English, rugged
good-looks, penchant for motorbikes and blunt pronouncements to
mainstream officials such as German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
He said he would vote for Popular Unity, an anti-bailout
group that split from Syriza. Konstantopoulou had already said
she would back them.
