BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says welcomes dusting off of NAFTA
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos was "most likely" to be reappointed, a source in the leftist Syriza told Reuters on Monday.
Tsakalotos led negotiations for Greece on the terms of a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros in August. Syriza won parliamentary elections in Greece on Sunday.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds analysts, details, background)